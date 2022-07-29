Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, Ashland Place United Methodist Church is feeding the hungry on the Gulf Coast. The church has restarted its food pantry ministry after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry is called The Joseph Project. Volunteers serve food out of the Dumas Wesley Community Center. The Joseph Project distributes food twice a month to those in need. They partner with Feeding the Gulf Coast and local schools to collect food. They also receive food from grocery stores like Publix. Administrator, Cammie Singleton, said food insecurity is real in our community.

“We have seen a tremendous need increasing with the price of gas, with inflation, and it’s just really wonderful to serve those right here in our own backyard,” said Singleton.

Clients like Barbara James are very appreciative of the help. She takes care of her 11 grandchildren. She said the food and diapers she receives are a godsend.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody, to everybody. They are good people. They treat you right and everything,” said James.

The Joseph project is run by volunteers. Megan Foshee likes giving back.

“One of the things I love about doing this is interacting with our clients, sitting down and hearing their stories, It’s fun to check in with them and all their grandkids and all of that,” said Foshee.

The Joseph Project operates every first and third Thursday. If you would like to learn more about the Joseph Project or you need assistance, click here.