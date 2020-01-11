What’s Working: Handmade awards give Sunday’s Mobile marathon personal touch

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sunday’s Servis First Bank Mobile Marathon is sprinkled with personal touches. The marathon benefits L’arche Mobile. L’arche Mobile provides homes and meaningful work for adults with intellectual disabilities.

The residents of L’arche Mobile spend all year making homemade medallions and awards for each runner. The medals are so unique that other races around the country have contracted with L’arche to make their medals.

The L’arche residents are very visible along the parade route and help distribute the medals at the finish line.

“That is always a nice moment for runners, especially those who have struggled with the race and are welcomed by someone in a wheelchair or on a walker.,” Executive Director, Marty O’Malley said.

The race features a Full Marathon, Half Marathon and a 5-person Relay.

