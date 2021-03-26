What’s Working: Grow More, Give More

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, it’s spring planting season, and before you throw away your extra fruit or vegetables, there’s a project to encourage you to give them away. It’s called, “Grow More, Give More.”

Alabama Extension’s “Grow More, Give More” project is a way to share your bounty with others. “Grow More, Give More” encourages gardeners to grow extra and give back to their communities. The project expands community-based gardening as a way to increase donations of healthy vegetables across Alabama.

“This past year has been crazy with the pandemic, and we hear a lot about people with food insecurities,” Jack Lecroy, the Regional Extension Agent, said. “As people grow they realize they have too much food, or not enough food, don’t know what to do, there an outlet where you can inform us if you are giving away three peppers or 15 pounds of peppers.”

Lecroy says the Extension Service likes to keep track of how much food is given away. If you give away your fruits or vegetables, you can let them know here. They are encouraging you to donate to local food pantries if you have an abundance.

Mobile’s Master Gardeners are helping with the project, encouraging the public that anyone can be successful when gardening. You can start with something as simple as a tomato plant and a little dirt. Master Gardener Elaine Saunders says don’t be afraid to get started. She says there’s nothing better than fresh fruits and vegetables.

“You want to get food in people’s mouths that are hungry,” Saunders said.

To learn more about the Grow More, Give more project, click here.