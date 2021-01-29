What’s Working: Girl Scouts selling cookies to donate to Hometown Heroes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local girl scouts are giving back to our Hometown Heroes, through the Hometown Heroes Program. The program begins this weekend. With Hometown Heroes you can support different causes at the same time-a girl-led cookie business, active military personnel, local first responders, healthcare workers and other non-profit organizations that are making a difference every day.

“We want to encourage everyone to buy one, give one. When you are out at a booth or ordering online, buy one for yourself, but also give one, or give one back to Hometown Heroes,” Karlee Shirey with the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama said.

Last year the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama donated over 17,000 boxes to local heroes.They hope to top that this year.

Hometown Heroes donations can be made until March 7. Donations are made in $4.00 increments with a Girl Scout on her Girl Order Card, online with Digital Cookie, or at a Cookie Booth.