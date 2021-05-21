What’s Working: Girl beats odds, graduates from high school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, Graduation Day is an exciting time for any family, but one Mary. G. Montgomery High School graduate has even more reason to celebrate. Doctors didn’t think she would make it this far.

Eighteen-year-old Madison Martin has Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). She can’t move any muscles in her body. She has a ventilator and a feeding tube. Doctors thought she wouldn’t make it past nine months. Her father, Chris, says she is a determined young lady, and that her brain is one hundred percent functional. He said she worked so hard to graduate.

“I can’t put it into words. I would cry if I did,” Martin said.

Madison graduated this week from Mary G. Montgomery with straight As. While she wasn’t able to write herself, her nurse did it for her.

“Most students would give up. Some teachers wouldn’t have large print. She would remind them, ‘I can’t see this. You need to make it larger,'” Taronja Traylor said.

Madison’s father is so proud of all she has accomplished.

“Everything we have worked for has to come to the end. She has worked so hard to get to this point. It makes me so proud of her,” Martin said.