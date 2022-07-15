MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Six current or newly graduated Mobile County Public School students are getting a glimpse at how the engineering world works this summer. They have been accepted into Hargrove Engineering’s Summer Internship Program. This is the first summer Hargrove has welcomed high school interns.

WKRG spoke to current interns, Davidson High School Student, Will Dollison and Theodore High School graduate, Logan James. They, along with the other students, have been part of the Engineering Pathways Integrated Curriculum program at their schools. They said they have learned a lot this summer and plan to one day launch a career in engineering.

“I would like to thank them (Hargrove) for this opportunity and any opportunities that come after this,” said Dollison.

“I have talked about co-oping or interning in the future with them. Having my foot halfway in the door opens up a gate of many things ahead,” said James. She plans to major in engineering at the University of Alabama this fall.

Hargrove electrical designer, Dan Howat, said the interns have been impressive. He is one of their mentors and says they are quick learners.

“They are tech-savvy. They don’t get lost in the 3D world as quickly as some people get lost. It can take some people a week. The older generations get dizzy in a 3D world. These students just go right into that. It’s because they have grown up playing video games. If they play video games, they are used to that world,” said Howat.

The high school interns are required to give a presentation at the end of their internships.