MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, Some high school friendships have blossomed into a favorite Mardi Gras second-line band. Members of Blow House Brass Band are pleasing crowds across the Gulf Coast. Their friendship and love of music go back nearly 15 years when they were students at St. Paul’s Episcopal School in Mobile.

David Anthony is one of the founding members of Blow House Brass Band. He remembers getting the opportunity to march in a band alongside a few of his bandmates while in high school.

“Looking back on it, we were scrawny kids doing our best,” said Anthony.

He said the crowds were kind, and as the years went on, he and his buddies got older and their music improved. Right now there are currently about twenty members of the band. Some of them come in town just to perform gigs for Mardi Gras. Back in 2007, the band originally played in two parades. Now they are up to 26 parades and that does not include tableaus, balls and private events.

Band members tell WKRG they get a lot of inspiration from the Excelsior Band, Mobile’s original brass band. Tuba player, Jonathan Landry, calls them a staple of Mobile.

“We were high school kids out in the street, and they saw us and were welcoming. They showed us the ropes and how to get in Mardi Gras circles in Mobile and have fun with it. All of them are incredible musicians. We are a loud band having fun, but they are incredible to sit down and listen to,” said Landry.

Blow House Brass Band is in high demand this Mardi Gras Season. They are in the Order of Inca Tonight, the Order of Butterfly Maidens Saturday night, and Neptune’s Daughter Sunday night. Here is a link to their Facebook page with their full schedule.