What’s Working: Free backpacks and prayer for needy families

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV)– In What’s Working, a program getting kids prepared for the first day of school. Many families have struggled during the pandemic. Pathway Church in Mobile is once again stepping in, to host a backpack giveaway on August 1st. This year they are giving away 1,000 backpacks. This is the largest number they have ever given out.

The backpacks are packed full of school supplies. Pastor Travis Johnson says they have had many families reach out for help. They collected more money from their congregation in order to help them. They hope to not only offer backpacks but spiritual help as well.

“We want to make an impact here, especially coming out of COVID. We wanted to serve our families and parents as they are going back into school in the fall,” Johnson said. “We want these families to know that we have their back, and we are lifting them up in prayer.”

The Pathway Backpack giveaway is Sunday, August 1st at two services: 9AM and 10:30AM. This is happening at both of their campuses: 7200 Moffett Rd. and 10775 Airport Blvd. You do not need to register in advance.