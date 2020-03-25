What’s Working: Foster grandparents spoil students with attention

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

In tonight’s What’s Working, a program that is great for seniors and children. It’s called the Foster Grandparent Program. The program is part of The Dumas Wesley Center’s SAIL (Senior Activities for Independent Living) program. S.A.I.L. provides daily activities for seniors 60 and older Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Once a month, about a dozen seniors go to Forest Hill Elementary School where they are paired with children in the library. They become foster grandparents for the children. They read books, play games, and have lunch with them. Ms. Delores Washington says she loves seeing her foster grandchild, Journee.

“The first time I saw her, she asked, ‘Are you my grandmother?’ and I said, “Would you like to me to be?’ and she said, ‘Yes.’ I replied, ‘Then I am your grandmother,'” Washington said.

“My face just lights up when I see my boy,” Foster grandparent, Constance Knight said.

Principal Sharon Smith says many students at Forest Hill come from broken families, and she loves having the “grandparents” giving students one one one attention.

“Many of them may be raised by mom or grandmom, or their parents could be incarcerated, or not present. It means a lot when they have someone to focus on them,” Smith said.

If you are interested in learning more about the Foster Grandparent program or the S.A.I.L program at the Dumas Wesley center, call (251)479-0649 or click here.

