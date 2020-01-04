What’s Working: Five brothers soar to rank of Eagle Scout

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Talk about putting the pressure on! Over the holidays, a McGill-Toolen Senior achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts. He isn’t alone in his family. He is the fifth boy in his family to become an Eagle.

Gregory Spafford held his Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony over the holidays. He was joined by his four brothers: Jay, Robert, Anthony, and Patrick, and his parents, Tricia and Tim Spafford as he received his Eagle Scout Medal.

“It’s unbelievable. I can hardly believe its happening,” Gregory Spafford told News 5. “There was a lot of pressure. There was no way I was not going to do it because of the other four. They were going to make sure I did it. It was special, but still, pressure.”

The Spafford brothers credit hard work and the help of their father, Tim, for reaching Eagle Scout. Tim, too, grew up as a Boy Scout and knew that scouting helps make great leaders. He was an integral part of camp-outs, badges, and their Eagle Scout service projects.

“I am extremely proud to have five sons make Eagle. They have each done it their own way, but I have enjoyed the time I have spent with them,” Tim Spafford said. “I was there to help and push them when they needed it. They did it themselves, and they made great choices.”

Anthony Spafford before achieves Eagle Scout.

One of the various Boy Scout troops through St. Dominic School.



The Spafford

boys enjoyed many Boy Scout outings together.

The proud Spafford family at Patrick’s Eagle Scout ceremony.

Gregory, all smiles, as he is the 5th brother to earn his Eagle Scout medal.

Patrick Spafford achieved Eagle Scout.

The Spafford brothers thank their father for all of his encouragment to reach the rank of Eagle Scout.

Only four percent of Boy Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle. The Spafford brothers know they are unique in all five reaching the highest rank.

“It is a tribute to all of us, the dedication and the discipline to make this happen,” Gregory said.

“This is a special event. I have been looking forward to it for years. Just having Greg getting his Eagle Scout. That journey we have all been on, brings us together,” big brother, Jay Spafford said.

At the end of Gregory’s medal ceremony, the five Spafford boys ceremoniously awarded their father, Tim, the rank of Eagle. Tim did not receive his Eagle Scout ranking when he was a teenager due to a technicality.

