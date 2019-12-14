What’s Working: Employee receives Kentucky Fried Wish

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A surprise for a KFC employee, even months before Christmas. She received a makeover that she never expected.
Brooke Burkett is a manager at a Mobile KFC. She preferred working behind the scenes because she was embarrassed by her smile. She had suffered from many dental problems for years. Due to a medical condition, her teeth had practically rotted. She also dealt with constant infections and root canals. She said the final straw of embarrassment came when a customer referred to her as the “employee with the bad teeth.”
Burkett was nominated by her husband and a co-worker for what is called Kentucky Fried Wish. The company grants wishes from some of its employees. Brooke was chosen to receive nearly $5,000 of dental work. She said she was a “big ball of tears” when she learned she was chosen.
A dentist replaced her upper teeth and many of her lower ones with bridges. Burkett looks like a new person and feels so much more confident.
“I am smiling all the time. You never see me without one! I am so thankful. I don’t think I have been so happy in my life,” Burkett said.
Her district manager, Tommy Wakefield, says Burkett was very deserving. He says she’s a long-time employee who puts her all into her job. He says the company is thrilled to be able to show their employees how much they care about them.
“I can see her confidence growing. Things are getting better, she doesn’t lack the self-confidence she had before,” Wakefield said.
Burkett was one of ten employees chosen out of four hundred to receive a Kentucky Fried Wish.
