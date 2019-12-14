What’s Working: Employee receives Kentucky Fried Wish

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A surprise for a KFC employee, even months before Christmas. She received a makeover that she never expected.

Brooke Burkett is a manager at a Mobile KFC. She preferred working behind the scenes because she was embarrassed by her smile. She had suffered from many dental problems for years. Due to a medical condition, her teeth had practically rotted. She also dealt with constant infections and root canals. She said the final straw of embarrassment came when a customer referred to her as the “employee with the bad teeth.”

Burkett was nominated by her husband and a co-worker for what is called Kentucky Fried Wish. The company grants wishes from some of its employees. Brooke was chosen to receive nearly $5,000 of dental work. She said she was a “big ball of tears” when she learned she was chosen.

A dentist replaced her upper teeth and many of her lower ones with bridges. Burkett looks like a new person and feels so much more confident.

“I am smiling all the time. You never see me without one! I am so thankful. I don’t think I have been so happy in my life,” Burkett said.

Her district manager, Tommy Wakefield, says Burkett was very deserving. He says she’s a long-time employee who puts her all into her job. He says the company is thrilled to be able to show their employees how much they care about them.

Photo Courtesy: KFC

Photo Courtesy: KFC

“I can see her confidence growing. Things are getting better, she doesn’t lack the self-confidence she had before,” Wakefield said.

Burkett was one of ten employees chosen out of four hundred to receive a Kentucky Fried Wish.

LATEST STORIES: