What’s Working: Drive-thru food pantry quadruples food distributed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a local food pantry has quadrupled the number of families it helps on a weekly basis. Central Presbyterian Church on Dauphin Street in Mobile, holds what it calls, “Food Pantry at Central.” It was a walk-up pantry for about 100 families. Now it has turned into a drive-thru for at least 400 families per week.

Pastor Chris Bullock didn’t know how the church would provide enough food for so many people, but he said donors in the community have been so generous.

“We are focused on community and love, and I have been humbled and floored by the extent to which people have responded with real kindness in this time,” Bullock said.

Those receiving the food were very appreciative.

“It’s helping us out a lot. we surely do appreciate it, because we are in need,” said Eva Stephens.

“I am amazed, and I am grateful,” Vicki Newell said.

If you would like to help out at Central Presbyterian as a volunteer, click here.

