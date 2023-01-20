MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a doctor at USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital has gotten a reputation here along the Gulf Coast. Dr. Lynn Batten, a Pediatric Cardiologist, is known as “Dr. Fun.”

Dr. Batten loves to dance. It makes her happy. She started turning her happy dances into videos and posting them on YouTube and TikTok. The staff and medical students enjoyed making them, and the videos relaxed the patients.

“It helps calm them down if they are coming in the office to see me,” Dr. Batten said. “If they are coming in the office, they are always nervous. You are seeing a cardiologist. This is going to be serious. They get anxious about that. My staff will show them my videos, and they can see that nothing is going to happen.”

Pediatrician, Dr. LaDonna Crews, often dances in the videos. She says they have been a great morale booster for the staff, but most importantly, they uplift the patients.

“They see us in a different light,” Dr. Crews said. “It’s not so serious all the time. They see us in a human fashion, which is great as well.”

“I want to dance all the time,” Dr. Batten said. “I really am about having a good time.”

You can check out Dr. Batten’s Dance videos here.