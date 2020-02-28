What’s Working: Donate shoes that can go ‘Many More Miles’

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, before you toss out a pair of your shoes, you may want to donate them as part of Baldwin Bone and Joint’s Many More Miles campaign. There are drop off locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The campaign runs through the end of March.

Baldwin Bone and Joint encourages local schools to participate in the campaign to collect shoes and offers prizes to the schools that collect the most pairs. For the past several years, Fairhope Intermediate has come in first place, collecting more than 1,000 pairs of shoes. The school was given $500 to go toward its PE program.

News 5 stopped by the school to meet some enthusiastic student representatives who are encouraging their homerooms to bring in shoes.

“It’s cool to take shoes in and give them to people who don’t really have them,” Fifth-grader, Anna Britten said.

“I try to inspire my friends to bring shoes because it’s a nice thing to do,” fifth-grader Freeman Sherer said.

“They beg me to come down here to sort the shoes and bring them in. They are excited when they see the stack getting higher,” teacher, Holly Alman added.

The shoes are donated to Family Promise and other non-profits that help the homeless in the community. If you would like to donate your shoes, the soles must be in good shape. Organizers with Baldwin Bone and Joint also ask that the shoes be clean, and tied together.

This is the 17th year for the Many More Miles Campaign.

Drop-off locations include:

• Baldwin Bone and Joint (1505 Daphne Avenue, Daphne)

• Dr. Glenn Glass’ Office (1303 Main Street, Daphne)

• The University of South Alabama Student Recreation Center

• PE Coaches with Participating Schools in Mobile & Baldwin Counties

• Final Drop-off Opportunity: 2020 Azalea Trail Run Expo (Friday and Saturday, March 27-28, Mobile Civic Center

