What’s Working: Decking the Doors with Wreaths

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, bringing joy to elderly residents of a nursing home in Mobile, who haven’t been able to leave since the pandemic began. A Mobile woman is decking their halls with wreaths.

Belinda Metzger came up with the Adopt-a-Door project after her mother was in a nursing home. She wanted to brighten the halls of Murray House on Government Street since the residents can’t go shopping to decorate their own doors. Because of COVID-19, family members aren’t allowed inside.

Metzger solicited help from her neighbors and friends, and boy did they come through. She collected about 50 wreaths. Many children in the neighborhood also got involved by making their wreaths.

“We had grandparents working with their grandchildren. They were even looking on youtube learning how to tie bows. It’s been fun,” Metzger said.

WKRG was there as she delivered the wreaths to Murray House. Executive Director, Connie Anderson, was almost in tears when she saw the wreaths.

“These people have been in this building for the duration of the pandemic since March,” Anderson said. “This is big. Really big. This is wonderful, more than wonderful!”

Anderson says the residents have been going through the halls to look at all the decorations. She said she appreciates Metzger and all the people who donated wreaths.

Metzger said she received so many wreaths that she is going to donate some to another nursing home.

