What’s Working: Davidson High School student dancing to Juilliard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In this What’s Working, a Davidson High School student is headed to the bright lights of New York City.

Reggie Turner has been accepted into The Juilliard School. He has worked so hard to achieve his dream. He dances at Davidson High School, Mobile Ballet, and Sheffield School of Dance.

“I can’t believe it. I look at people at the school, and I think, ‘I am with them! They are incredible. I can’t believe I am part of that legacy,'” Turner said.

Turner told WKRG News 5 Juilliard only accepted twelve males and twelve females for their 2021-2022 class.

He had to complete the entire application and on Zoom due to COVID. He normally would have gone to NYC for an audition. Obviously, He impressed the faculty, even on Zoom.

His longtime Davidson High School teacher, Angie Dussouy says Turner is very well-deserving. She says not only is he a talented dancer, but he also brings his amazing energy.

“He exemplifies all the thing in dance, his work ethic, his ability with other people. He is wildly creative with the choreography, and he always brings a great energy,” Dussouy said.

Turner says despite being accepted, the tuition brings some financial challenges for his family. He has established a gofundme page where he is accepting donations. He says it will still cost his family $33,000 for next year.

If you would like to help Turner, you can make a donation here.