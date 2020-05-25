What’s Working: Dauphin Island Sea Lab gains new virtual audience, to reopen June 2

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Educators at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab have worked hard over the past several months to provide virtual programs, but in-person interactions are just around the corner. The Sea Lab will reopen June 2. During the closure due to coronavirus, research and educating went on through social media.

“We are all about hands-on and touching and seeing everything up-close We miss those moments, but we still wanted to have that moment of education because our mission is education,” Angela Levins with the DISL said.

Through Facebook Live, students could go along with educators as they went out on a boat for shark research. They could also learn about lionfish, alligator snapping turtles, among dozens of other topics.

“We have taken everything we typically we would take people to, like the salt marshes, and we would bring it to them. We still brought people to all the places where things are happening,” Levins added.

Here is a link to all the virtual programs provided over the past two months.

The Sea Lab reopens June 2, with new procedures in place to protect guests and the staff. You can read more about those changes here.

There are plenty of summer programs happening at the Sea lab.

Undergraduate/Graduate classes will all be offered virtually this summer. There is still time to register for first and second session classes. Details here.

Here is the latest information on Discovery Hall Programs Summer Camps.