What’s Working: ‘Covid stinks’ — Local restaurant owner gets creative during pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The COVID-19 pandemic has been the death of many restaurants across the country, but one local Thai restaurant in downtown Mobile has been determined to keep its doors open. Aroy Thai is located on Government Street near Broad. Like all restaurants, it closed to in-person dining for months.

‘Covid stinks. It really does,” Co-owner Joe McKinney said. McKinney co-owns the restaurant with his wife and mother-in-law. Preparing authentic Thai dishes is a family affair. Another family member also cooks fresh-to-order Thai food.

McKinney says when the pandemic hit, he had to get creative. He expanded his job title to become a delivery driver. He said he put 30,000 miles on his Toyota Camry. He delivered food all over the area, to keep the restaurant open.

“People were so supportive. They made it easy. They were like, ‘Jo, drop this off on the front porch or leave it there,'” McKinney said.

The restaurant isn’t back to pre-pandemic levels, but McKinney says his customers are loyal.

“I would love to see all these tables filled again,” McKinney said.

He invites you to come check out his restaurant. He’s located at 966 Government Street.