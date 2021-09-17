What’s Working: Couple opens popsicle shop, living the American Dream

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a couple in Mobile is living the American dream. They have opened their own business and a sweet one at that. Fresh ingredients are the key to the perfect frozen treat at Jefe Peletas a new popsicle shop in West Mobile called Jefe Paletas.

Owners, Sabian and Viri Leon, say these popsicles are a taste of their childhood homes in Mexico.

Sabian and Viri Leon

“The culture of this popsicle started in Michoacan, which is where I am from. I have had it since I was a little kid,” Viri said.

“There are a lot of places like this in Mexico, but not in the tourist areas. You have to go deep into Mexico,” Fabian said.

They opened Jefe Paletas three months ago in West Mobile. Jefe Paletas is translated as Boss Popsicle. WKRG News 5 asked Fabian whether he was the “Popsicle Boss.”

“I tell everyone, ‘God is the popsicle boss. He is the one who put the desire and the action in my heart and all of our hearts,'” Fabian said.

There are more than 40 flavors of popsicles. Some have interesting flavors like avocado/pistachio or mango with chili powder. Each one is made with a lot of care and love.

The Leons grew up in the United States. Their parents were immigrants who worked hard to provide. Fabian grew up working in the restaurant industry. His parents own LaCochina and Rio Mexican restaurants in Mobile. The Leons are proud to be Americans.

“I am so grateful I can say I am an American citizen now. Because they came, they opened those doors for me,” Fabian said.

“This country is such an amazing country and has opened doors of opportunities for us that we could have never imagined. We are so grateful for the decision our parents made to come to this country,” Viri said.

Traffic may be moving fast on Cottage Hill, but the Leons hope you will slow down and come on in their shop to experience a sweet piece of their heritage.

The address for Jefe Paletas is 5301 Cottage Hill Road. It is near the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and University Boulevard.