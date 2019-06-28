What’s Working: “Cool” virtual reality business booming in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, we take you to a business in Baldwin County that is taking its customers to faraway places. We aren’t talking about on a vacation. Humdingers Virtual Reality Lounge at the Eastern Shore Center is taking gamers into a world of virtual reality. Virtual reality is all about going places and doing things that you’ve never done, wearing a headset like binoculars that takes you into a game.

Larry Durant opened Humdingers a year ago with his brother Chris. Chris built all the software for the computer systems. The business has steadily grown over the last year. Larry says kids and adults enjoy playing games.

“People leave here sweating. Thank God we sanitize everything between players. They get a ton of exercise, and the video games are different. The adults love it. They don’t have to learn a bunch of buttons. It’s more natural. If you need to open a door in the game, you reach out and grab the door,” Larry Durant said.

“It is very realistic for a video game It’s fun to play with other people. Just looking at the virtual reality screen is just cool,” customer, Anthony Best said.

On Humdingers website, they describe the virtual reality experience as this: “You will have the option to game, travel, exercise, train, educate, and much more. You can fight off hoards of zombies, ride a virtual roller coaster, play mini golf, travel to the Eiffel tower, the Grand Canyon, International space station… anywhere! You can work with friends in elaborate escape rooms or experience zero gravity! The bounds are limitless and we hope you see why we are so excited to bring this modern entertainment to the Eastern Shore!”

Durant says the applications for virtual reality are endless. They plan to introduce police and firefighter training later this year. They also want to delve into the education aspect and help students learn for example, what it’s like to land on the moon.

