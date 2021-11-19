What’s Working: Cheers for the Chess Team!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a huge showing of support for a local team heading into a big game. We aren’t talking about a sports team — this team is all about brainpower.

The chess team at the Alabama School of Math and Science (ASMS) is hoping to hold onto their reign as regional champs. They have won the regional championships twice before in the last 20 years.

To get the team pumped up for their upcoming matches, the school held a pep rally for the team this week. This school boasts some of the brightest students in the state, and more than a hundred students showed up Thursday to cheer the team on.

“Chess isn’t celebrated in other schools as much, and when I heard there was a pep rally for it, my mind was blown,” chess team member Fiat Le said.

Chess Coach Kevin Dolbeare says the team appreciates the support from the ASMS community.

“We are the only one who does a pep rally with cheerleaders, and students, and the tunnel. It’s a classic one that is unique for the state,” Dolbeare said. “It shows that we care about each other. We want to support each other no matter what it is cool. ASMS supports the diversity of interests that our students have.”

The chess team won their two varsity matches this week. They take part in the regional championships next month.