What’s Working: Campers experiencing adventures in math and science

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Summertime comes with a lot of downtime, but students in our community are getting smarter and learning subjects that will help them succeed in the future. They are attending STEM camp at the Alabama School of Math and Science.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. In recent years, there has been a focus on these subjects because of the large number of jobs in these fields.

The Alabama School of Math and Science hosts “Adventures in Math and Science” camps the month of June. Students from across the area and state can attend either day or overnight camp.

On their website, the camps are advertised as the following: “Don’t waste your summer! Spend it at The Adventures in Math and Science summer camp at the Alabama School of Math and Science in Mobile, AL. Learn while you have fun! Kayak Mobile Bay. Design a maze. Build a smartphone app. Solve a crime. Prepare for the ACT. Learn how to make jewelry. Build a robot. Launch a rocket…and much more!”

News 5 was there as students were learning origami. Origami has a direct correlation to geometry.

We also visited a classroom where students were dissecting a fish.

“It’s fun here and you are interested in your classes. You get to really, hands-on,” student, Mia Brown said.

We also watched as students were building rockets in an Intermediate Rocketry class. The students were learning physics while learning to build the rockets.

“These rockets go up too 800 to 1000 feet. They carry chicken eggs. That’s how we see how they stay safe, and they did their job,” teacher, Cady Studdard said.

“The teachers are more fun. Here we have a lot more hands on activities In school, it’s paper and pen and notes. Here you actually get to do things,” student Arjun Iver said.

ASMS also offers summer camp classes including forensics, coding, Murder Mystery, Robotics, Tennis, and many others. Registration opens in January for next year.

