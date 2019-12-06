What’s Working: Buy a Tree, Change a Life

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Buying a Christmas tree only happens once a year, but many people are buying trees that give back all year long.

A local church is giving 100 percent of the proceeds from its Christmas tree lots to charity. Pathway Church is located on Moffett Road and on Airport Boulevard. They started the “Buy a Tree, Change a Life” program several years ago. All the money raised from the trees goes to children, both locally and globally. Last year, the church raised nearly $75,000 last year.

The trees at Pathway Church are Grade “A” North Carolina firs. Part of the local funds go to the Semmes Boys and Girls Club, USA’s Lights of Love, and Feeding the Gulf Coast. The international funds go to help sustain orphanages in Cambodia and Guatemala.

Family Life Pastor Freddy Todd, says the community has been overwhelmingly supportive. He said ninety percent of people pay OVER what the tree even costs.

“Things are catchy. We spawn generosity. When people buy a tree, we are changing the lives of children. Who doesn’t love kids,” Todd said.

Pathway expects to sell 900 trees this year.

“We want to make a difference and make a change. Our community grows because of that,” Todd added.

Pathway Church is located at 7200 Moffett Rd and at 10775 Airport Blvd.

LATEST STORIES: