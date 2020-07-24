What’s Working: Boys and Girls Clubs provide stability for kids during pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama are still providing programs for children in our community, despite the pandemic. Many of the clubs are open, but they have decreased the number of children.

WKRG News 5 stopped by the club on Cody Road. The club usually has 138 kids in the summer program. There are currently only 35. Children are in groups of ten and do not mingle with children in other groups. Social distancing and masks are required.

Tim Wills, the CEO of The Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama says they are working hard to provide a safe and educational experience for the children.

“Young people go through a lot of emotions, and they can’t see their friends or go to the park, do the normal things they could do boys and girls would do. We are here to provide stability for them,” Wills said.

“They have to wear masks. They are provided lunch and snack. They enjoy that time. They keep it at a distance they are being safe. They understand the importance of staying apart, but most importantly they enjoy being together,” Teacher Pamela Thompson said.

As for wearing a mask, teenager, Jailah Hunter says its no big deal.

“It hasn’t been that hard. It’s kinda the same. You just have to stay a distance. Other than that it’s the same,” Hunter told WKRG News 5. She says this summer she has still “had a lot of fun,” and she adds, “All of us are a big family. We love to have fun, and we love to help each other. You can always talk to the staff members with anything you need.”

Wills said they have not decided whether they are going to offer day programs when the Mobile County School system begins virtual school in the Fall.

