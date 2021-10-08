What’s Working: Boot camp teaches kids the fundamentals of navigating social media

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, some local students are going to boot camp. This isn’t a military-style boot camp — this is a social media boot camp. They are learning how to deal with the complicated world of social media.

Scott Walker, a former news anchor in Mobile, puts on a boot camp for schools across the Southeast. He lives in New Orleans, and this week he traveled to St. Ignatius Catholic School to speak to students about how to navigate social media.

“This is the time to get to students before their social media career begins. They lay the foundation now, and if the foundation isn’t laid correctly, they will make mistakes later,” Walker said.

Walker spends a lot of time reminding the students that what they do on their phones now, can affect them in the future. He urges them to stop and think before they post.

“It’s hard to get middle schoolers to think like adults, but in a way, they have to because high schools, colleges, and employers are going to look at what they do now,” Walker said. “I tell them to make sure what you are putting out there passes the eye test. Make sure your parents are OK with it, your grandma. If they are OK with it, then go ahead and post it.”

Walker speaks to groups ages kindergarten through high school.

If would like to schedule him to speak at your child’s school, you can reach him at bootcamp@scottwalkermedia.com.