What’s Working: Bikers raise thousands for boy injured in motorcycle accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a birthday surprise for a 12-year-old boy who almost died in a motorcycle accident. Caleb Springston was riding on the back of his grandfather’s motorcycle back in May when it collided with another vehicle. His grandfather, James Turner was killed. Springston has brain damage, among other injuries. A group of motorcycle riders stepped forward to help his family by donating money.

Springston returned home from a three-month hospital stay in Birmingham last week. A group of motorcycle riders held a poker run last weekend and raised $8,000. They presented the family with the money this week.

“It’s wonderful that so many people care about my son’s life and his progress and everything like that,” mom Nancy Livingston said.

Biker Casey Stamps says he and his friends knew when they heard about the accident they wanted to help the family.

“We got some good money collected for the boy that he is going to need. We are happy to come out here so he can enjoy his birthday and enjoy his presents, and we could hand the money over to him,” Stamps said.

The family will use the money for rehab costs for Caleb.

