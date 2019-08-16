What’s Working: Beautification volunteers endure heat to help Daphne students

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a summertime surprise for students at one local high school. The students are in Daphne High School’s Agriscience Program. Instead of using reading, history, and math textbooks, Mother Nature is their classroom. They are learning lessons about our environment and how to grow plants. Boy, did local volunteers have a surprise in store for them when they returned to class this week!

Community members from the Daphne Beautification Committee spent the summer sprucing up the school’s three-acre outdoor science lab. Judy Swan, The chairperson of the committee, recruited the volunteers. They spent the summer weeding gardens that the children use for growing vegetables for Prodisee’s food pantry. They also weeded much of the property. It was a labor of love.

“We saw a need. We want the children to know we support their efforts out here,” Swan said.

Dr. Betsy Anderton is the Agriscience instructor. She says the grounds get overgrown while students and teachers are gone for the summer. She was astonished at the work that all the volunteers accomplished. Many local businesses and the city of Daphne also got involved. She said the students were in shock when they returned to school. In years past, she spent the first three months of instruction weeding with the kids.

“It is a true blessing. I never expected this to come our way, true blessing,” Anderton said.

Swan says that she and her volunteers were thrilled to transform the space. Here is a list of all the volunteers who helped out this summer:

Environmental Protection Agency-Amy Newbold

City of Daphne-Grant Management

Wade Burcham-Geosyntec-Engineer Design, Inspection and Class Room Presentation

Daphne Utilities-Gutter installation and water line trenching

Master Gardeners-Labor-Judy’s Story

Johnny Grimes Fertilizers

Riviera-Mulch

SJ&L Contracting-Site Work

Stream Line Environmental-David Smart

Old Tyme Feed-Donation Citrus Trees

Evans Pipe-Gutter Design

