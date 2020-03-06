What’s Working: Banking at a local high school

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a Mobile County high school is teaching financial literacy on a whole new level. Alma Bryant High School has a branch of Navigator Credit Union inside the school. It’s open twice per week during lunch hours. The branch opened a couple of years ago.

Principal Doug Estle says about 80 students per year open accounts. He said it’s been great for the students to learn about how to save and budget their money.

“It’s definitely a benefit to having it on campus. It’s a constant reminder to the students of saving money. It’s convenient having it on campus for kids and the teachers,” Estle said.

Students like Olivia Merryman work at the credit union during her free periods. She said she plans on working at Navigator when she goes to college in Mississippi. She says she has learned so much.

“Before I worked here, I didn’t have a checking account. I have learned so much about managing my money on my own.” Merryman said.

Navigator’s only branch inside a Mobile school is at Alma Bryant High School, but their employees teach financial literacy classes inside several other Mobile County high schools.

