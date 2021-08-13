What’s Working: Band Camp is Back!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In Tonight’s What’s Working, the USA Marching Band is continuing an important tradition that was stopped because of COVID-19. They are back at Band Camp on campus. Camp started at the beginning of this week.

Piccolo player, Jaison Robinson, is eager to learn the routines. For the first time in the new stadium, the Jag band will be allowed to perform a live halftime show. Last year, they weren’t allowed on the field during the game, and their routine was broadcast on a video screen. This year, the entire band is allowed in the stadium.

“We are excited to be with each other. That excitement and that joy will show through with the music,” Robinson said.

Band Director, Dr. Jason Rinehart, says Band Camp makes all the difference in kicking off the season.

“To have this amount of time to get ready for the season and prepare, rather than just a two-hour class period is just amazing,” Dr. Rinehart said.

Drum major, Grant Skinner, says nothing can replace the full Band Camp experience.

“We had a lot of events over zoom. We didn’t get to know each member, and this is an excellent opportunity to do that.” Skinner said.

The USA Jags are working on two halftime routines to perform at Hancock Whitney Stadium Go Jags!