What’s Working: Baldwin County Virtual School booming

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, many students in our area are turning online to get their education, and one virtual high school is booming. The Baldwin County Virtual School has even purchased a new building in Daphne to create a digital hub.

The Virtual School is part of the Baldwin County School System, but students don’t go to school eight hours a day. All of their course work is done online. Their teachers are located anywhere in the state of Alabama. Each student is assigned to a mentor teacher in Baldwin County who can act as a tutor.

Principal Holly Resmondo says the BCVS is growing. When they first opened in 2013, there were only nineteen students. Now there are over 350. She believes it’s the flexibility that students like. She says many of them are eager to start their career paths early, and Virtual School allows them to do that.

“They are coming with all kinds of activities that are part of their careers. This concept gives them all the time to pursue the activities they have in their life. They also like getting college credit before they graduate from high school, ” Resmondo said.

Resmondo gave News 5 a tour of the brand new Virtual School building that will open along Highway 98 in Daphne in a few weeks. Construction crews are working quickly to get everything finished up by the start of school. The new building will have small classrooms, offices, and meeting rooms. It will also serve as a “hub” for students when they have club meetings.

“Even though they have these flexible schedules, they still want to get together with their friends and come to an environment. When you are in virtual and in technology, you want a new and exciting place to come to and that is what we have developed here,” Resmondo adds.

Student, Sloan Hopkins, moved to Baldwin County after being homeschooled in a different state. She says the BCVS has been a perfect fit. She has been able to work two jobs while fitting in her education. She says Virtual School is best for someone who is independent, but she also says a lot of help is available from tutors who are located in Baldwin County.

“If you are committed to learning and be focused and self-motivated, then it’s a natural bet, and if those things are harder for you, it’s something you can grow into,” Hopkins said.

If you are interested in enrolling in the Baldwin County Virtual School, you can do so before August 23rd, just click here for an application.