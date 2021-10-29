What’s Working: Art Soup fundraiser to help feed hundreds of families

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, the COVID-19 rush hasn’t ended for a local food pantry. Central Presbyterian Church is feeding hundreds of families a week. Before the pandemic, they were feeding about 80 families a week. Now, they are feeding 800 families in their drive-thru pantry.

“They have lost jobs. Food prices are so high. There are so many variables right now,” said Connie Guggenbiller, the director of the Food Pantry.

Some of Pantry’s food is donated by local grocery stores but most have to be purchased at Feeding the Gulf Coast organization. With costs getting higher, Central is hoping their main fundraiser, Art Soup, will be successful this year. Art Soup takes place Nov. 12 outside the Saenger Theatre in downtown Mobile.

The idea of the fundraiser is to meld art with helping the community. Local artists like are LeaAyn Shurley with Moon Struck Pottery are making clay bowls to use at the fundraiser. Patrons will fill the bowls with homemade soup while listening to live music. Shurley is working with locals to mold and paint unique bowls. Her art studio is set up inside a room at Central Presbyterian near the food pantry. She says she’s happy to be involved.

LeaAyne Shurley with Moon Struck Pottery makes a clay bowl for Art Soup.

“We see people come in from the community for the food pantry every week. This is a good way for me to help out too,” Shurley said.

Those who are receiving food are very grateful.

“God knows I appreciate them. The things our family is going through. It’s really a big help,” Marilyn Austin said.

Art Soup tickets are still available for $35. The event is from 6-9 p.m. on Nov 12 (during LODA ArtWalk) on Joachim Street in downtown Mobile. There is food, dancing, live music, and a silent auction. To purchase tickets, click here.