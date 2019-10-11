What’s Working: After-school program features yoga

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, an afterschool program for at-risk youth has introduced a new class…yoga! The yoga takes place at the Dumas Wesley Community Center on Mobile Street in Mobile.

The class is taught by volunteer instructor, Megan Finnigan Grimes. Grimes says many of the children had never participated in a yoga class, but that they love the class. Once the students get settled down, they are able to practice deep-breathing techniques.

“It’s an activity they can do their whole lives… on their own or in a group. It gets them to slow down. We do deep breathing exercises that they can take into their everyday lives. I tell them that if they get nervous before a test, they can do yoga to calm them down,” Grimes said.

Joni Hendee with the Dumas Wesley Center says the classes have been great for the kids.

“I have had a few kids come up to me and say, ‘guess what I taught my sister at home? I taught her the downward dog.'” Hendee said.

The Dumas Wesley Center provides many positive programs for kids after school. From tutoring to yoga, to dance and sports, the kids are entertained and educated. The program is free for students.