MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, The Mobile County Public School System is opening a magnet school next school year, after seeing the success of the magnet program in the younger grades.

It’s a program that is familiar to one high school. The name is already on the sign, John L. Leflore Magnet High School. Next school year, the school will be restored as Mobile County’s only magnet high school, as it was over fifteen years ago.

Principal Antonio Williams has big plans for the Mobile county’s only magnet high school.

He hopes to continue the success as seen at schools like Phillips Preparatory School and Clarke Shaw magnet school. Williams said they are looking for students interested in rigorous instruction.

“We are targeting students who are college-bound, students who are serious about their academics. These are the students we are targeting for this program. The magnet program is definitely needed in the Mobile County public school system,” said Williams.

According to a press release, in addition to the magnet school, Leflore is also introducing a “new signature academy called LeFlore F.A.M.E. (Fine Arts and Media Entertainment). LeFlore F.A.M.E. students will be able to participate in fine art programs that encompass multiple genres of dance, music, art and literacy. Students can also choose to participate in media entertainment if they have an interest in TV production, radio broadcast, podcast, digital art, music production, digital photography and graphic design.”

If you are interested in applying to Leflore Magnet High School, click here.