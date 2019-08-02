What’s Working: A furry wish come true for young cancer patient

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a huge surprise for a young cancer patient, thanks to the Make-a-Wish organization. Seven-year-old Jack Humpal received a gift he had been begging for, for years.

Jack was diagnosed with ALL (acute lymphoblastic) Leukemia back in March when he and his family were living in Oregon.

“We went to the ER for a nose bleed that was continuously flowing out of both nostrils,” Jack’s mother Ashley explained. After testing, her seemingly healthy little boy was diagnosed with cancer. While learning the process of how Jack would be treated, the hospital in Oregon notified them that Jack would be eligible for a wish through the Make-a-Wish Organization.

“He likes cartoons and legos. We figured he would want to go on a lego stopping spree, and he said, ‘No, I want a dog,'” Jack’s dad, Chris, said.

Jack said a dog was the “only thing he wanted.”

Jack’s family moved to Mobile last month, and that is when Jack’s wish was fulfilled. He had asked for a beagle because beagles are “fun.” In mid-July, his mom and extended family took him to PetSmart in Mobile, where Jack finally met Jett, his five-month-old beagle puppy. It took Jack a minute to realize that Jett was his!

Jett has fit right into the Humpal family. He is a happy, affectionate little dog. Jack’s mom says the dog has a sense about when Jack needs him.

“When Jack feels low or not 100 percent, Jett will sense it and go wherever he’s at and go lay with him or sit with him or stand with him,” Ashley said.

Jett will soon begin regular puppy training and will then get certified as an emotional support dog for Jack. Jack says he wants to “help other kids,” and bring Jett to the hospital while he is receiving chemo. He says that would cheer everyone up.

Jack’s parents say they love that Jett is bringing Jack so much joy in the middle of difficult chemo treatments. They are so thankful to the Make-a-Wish Organization in Oregon and here in Mobile. Ashley smiles when she thinks about how Jack and Jett are enjoying each other.

“It’s a great bond. They have a great bond, they really do,” Ashley said.

The Humpal family just moved to Mobile from Oregon. Jack’s father is in the Coast Guard. If you would like to help the family with Jack’s mounting medical expenses, they have set up an account here.