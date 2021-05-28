What’s Working: 70-year old releases first gospel album

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, an inspiring story of a woman who refused to give up on a lifelong dream. Ora Sylvester is seventy years old and just released her first gospel album called, “More Like Him.”

It took Sylvester three years to complete the album. She has been singing gospel music since she was a child and knew one day that she wanted to produce an album.

“It took persistence, a personal decision that I was going to do it. I was going to accomplish it. I pressed forward, and there it is,” Sylvester said.

Sylvester partnered with music producer, Luther Harris. He took her vision and made it come to life. He added some of the polish that you hear on the album.

“It was mindblowing the age she is, to move and persevere. She gets around better than young people around here,” Harris said.

Sylvester hopes her album will be inspiring to everyone, especially those who might think they are too old to chase their dreams.

“We don’t have to give up on life. You can still dream, and you can accomplish it if you are persistent. I like to say its soulful gospel, and it takes the listener to a new level of inspiration when you hear them.”

If you would like to purchase a copy of Sylvester’s album, you will find it at English Book and Gift at 1358 Spring Hill Avenue.