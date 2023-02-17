MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, The Mobile Carnival Museum has been a crown jewel in the Port City for years. Every time you go inside, you may notice something new. Curator Cart Blackwell says the galleries inside the museum constantly change. This year, they are excited about their current exhibit “Of Men and Myths,” highlighting the life of Joe Cain and others who helped revive Carnival after the Civil War.

“He is the most famous person in Mobile Carnival history. His real-life history of being active in Mobile life, in the Post-Bellum era, as one of those who brought back Carnival, is amazing. But, how he has been mythologized has been even more exciting. There is a day named after him, a run, and five groups inspired by him. He really is the ‘it’ boy of Carnival,” Blackwell said.

There are some other new additions this year. There is an exhibit devoted to the Excelsior Band and its 100-year history, and galleries highlighting some of the mystic societies.

Blackwell says the highlight for many visitors is the museum’s collection of garments. The Hall of Trains features the robes of kings and queens from years past.

“We have costumes going back to the 1920s to the present calendar year. We are known for our textiles featuring the MCA, MAMGA, and 80 mystic societies,” Blackwell said.

The museum is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. It is closed Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

