What’s Working: Quarantine hobby turns into major gift for breast cancer patients

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, if you are wondering if one person can make a difference, you need to meet Stephanie Baldwin of Mobile. She is using her talents to raise money for breast cancer patients. The funny thing is, she didn’t know she had a talent for sewing until the quarantine hit, and she was forced to stay at home with a lot of time on her hands!

Baldwin started making face masks for family and friends. She took tutorials on YouTube until she perfected the pattern. She decided to start selling them to raise money to purchase what are called chemo caps for breast cancer patients. She has had many friends and family pass away from breast cancer. She has since made 500 masks!

“There is this quote that is my favorite that I live by each day. ‘You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.'” Baldwin said.

Baldwin enlisted the help of her friend Vivian Crenshaw to help her package the chemo caps to bring to local cancer centers. Crenshaw knows what it’s like to lose her hair. She was diagnosed at the age of 45 with breast cancer. She is currently cancer-free. She says the scalp is very sensitive after the hair falls out, and chemo caps feel good. Some of them come with attached decorative scarves. The ladies are including tags in each chemo cap package with an inspirational message.

“The tags say ‘Because we care. Tough times don’t last always, but tough people do,”‘ Crenshaw said.

Both women hope others will see their efforts and realize that everyone can make a difference in the community.

“Everyone has something to contribute. Don’t sit there and think you don’t have anything. You have everything. It’s in your heart,” Baldwin said.

LATEST STORIES