MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, finding reliable employees can be a challenge in some industries. One group of men has proven they will show up for work, and they aren’t even getting paid. They call themselves the Tuesday Group. That is because every Tuesday they volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.

The Tuesday Group started thirty-five years ago, and it’s been going strong ever since. Members have come and gone, but they all share the same passion for helping others. Most of the members are retired. Some of them are in their eighties! That doesn’t stop them from building and renovating houses.

“You gotta keep the body parts moving or they will quit working,” volunteer Paul Helminer said. “We have a great group of guys that show up and do physical work, and even in the heat of the summer we are out doing things.”

This Tuesday Group was renovating a house in Prichard for a veteran when WKRG stopped by.

“It’s appalling some of the conditions they work in, they live in. We just want to give back,” volunteer, Bill Gunkel said.

The group says they get a lot of satisfaction out of seeing the houses shape up, and it makes them happy thinking of the families who will live there.

“It’s really gratifying to see the finished product and drive by later and see the houses are occupied,” Helminger said.

“You see tears when they walk in there. They have a place where the wind isn’t blowing candles out. It’s very rewarding,” volunteer, Keith Mills said.

If you would like to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, click here. There are many flexible volunteer opportunities available, and you don’t have to have any home-building experience.