MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After years of hard work, a Mobile recording artist has just recorded her dream album. The album, called “A Tribute to the Carpenters” is getting a lot of attention. Carla Williams hopes to honor the 1970s music legends, The Carpenters, in this album.

Williams said she is most at home when she is on stage singing. While country was her preferred genre of music for years, this latest album is in the pop realm. Williams launched her singing career in Nashville nearly 15 years ago but put it on hold while her children were little. Then, Grammy Winning producer, Michael Omartian, tapped her to sing on the tribute album because he felt her voice sounded very similar to Karen Carpenter’s voice.

“Carla had this richness down in the lower range. That was special. You don’t hear people like that. It’s a different thing today,” said Omartian.

“This is not a Carla Williams album. This is a Karen Carpenter album. I want people to bring her legacy back to life and understand the genius behind the music they recorded,” said Williams.

Williams said she didn’t want to release the album until her team had the blessing of Richard Carpenter, Karen Carpenter’s brother, who now lives in California. They sent him a rough cut a few years ago, and he gave them a thumbs up.

“He wrote us back and said that she (Carla) delivered these songs lovely, and I wish her the best,” said Williams.

Williams even recorded part of the album with the London Strings at Abbey Road Studios, home of the Beatles and Pink Floyd.

“Stepping into that studio was the most surreal humbling experience of my life,” she said.

Williams also invited pop singer, Sir Cliff Richard and Country music star, Billy Dean to sing duets with her. She even produced a music video with Dean called “Merry Christmas Darling.”

Williams hopes to travel the country sharing her album, but she says there is nothing like performing in her hometown of Mobile.

“So much music greatness has come out of Mobile, and I am excited to continue that legacy here,” said Williams.

Here is a full list of the people who played roles in Williams’ “Tribute to the Carpenters” album: