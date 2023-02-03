MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a Mobile high school senior is sharing his love of baseball with less fortunate families around the world. Matt Browning, a St. Paul’s Varsity baseball player, is taking to a mission trip to the Dominican Republic. The trip is through his church, Springhill Baptist.

When Browning decided to take the mission trip, he wanted to help out less fortunate children there who play baseball.

“Baseball is the biggest sport. They all play it, and they all love it. I wanted to help out and bring gear,” Browning said. “They don’t have the nicest stuff. You see a video of them playing with cardboard for gloves. I want them to have the same experience I had,” he said.

Browing has made it his mission to collect a lot of new and used baseball equipment. He enlisted teammates like Jack Stowers to donate some items.

“All those items I am donating… the bats, the hats… they gave me great memories when I was a kid. Hopefully, they will do the same for the kids in the Dominican,” Stowers said.

Matt’s coach, Andy Robbins, is proud of Browning’s efforts because he knows many of the fields in the Dominican Republic are not in the best shape.

“They play on fields with rocks all over them. They use socks for gloves, and they still love the game. Robbins said. “Matt is an amazing, well-rounded young man. He is passionate about community service and leadership,” Robbins said.

Browning leaves on February 18th from the Dominican Republic.

If you would like to donate money toward his baseball mission trip, you can email him at mwbrowning16@gmail.com.