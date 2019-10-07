Pet of the Week: Oh, those eyes!!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a twelve to fourteen-week old dachshund-mix puppy named Zelda. She came in a litter of four. There are two boys and two girls, and they all look different! They are the cutest little things you’ve ever seen! They, along with their mother, were brought to the Mobile County animal shelter, and the SPCA took them from there. Please go ahead and put in your application quickly because we know that dachshund people will come running for this dog!

If you are interested in adopting Zelda, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!