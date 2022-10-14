Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

In tonight’s What’s Working, there’s a new Haunted House in Downtown Mobile that is the stuff of nightmares. It just opened this month. It’s called Sweet Dreams Haunted Attraction. Owners, Ronnie and Katelyn Jordan have sacrificed a lot to bring this haunted attraction to the Gulf Coast.

The Jordans first opened Sweet Dreams in Summerdale before Covid. When the virus shut down many businesses, they decided to move their haunted house to downtown Mobile. They are set up inside a warehouse behind Moe’s Barbeque.

“We want this to be a huge haunted house that people travel all over the world to. We want to put Mobile on the map as far as the best haunted house in Alabama,” Ronnie Jordan said.

The Jordans have built the haunted house in a matter of months. They built the whole thing by hand. It looks like a creepy Victorian home with creepy dolls and plenty of blood.

“We sacrificed a lot. We sold our house and saved up a whole bunch of money in order to be able to bring it up to code, to bring it what it is today,” Katelyn Jordan.

The Jordans have hired upwards of sixty actors to jump out and scare guests.

“We have had a lot of code yellows. We have escorted about 10 groups out of here. That’s a good thing to put on your resume,” Ronnie Jordan said.

Admission to the Sweet Dreams Haunted Attraction is $30. $50 for a VIP pass. It takes about thirty minutes to go through the haunted house. It’s located at 811 St Francis Street.

