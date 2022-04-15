MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a twelve-year-old from Mobile is getting national recognition for his skills at the bowling alley. Charlie English, a seventh-grader at Phillips Preparatory School, is one of the top 12-year-old bowlers in the state of Alabama.

He recently won the Pepsi USBC Youth State Tournament (For boys 12 and under), which qualified him for nationals. He will be going to Grand Rapids, Michigan this summer for the Junior Gold National USBC Youth Tournament.

A love for bowling runs in the English Family. His mom Natasha and dad Charlie Senior are avid bowlers. Charlie, a straight “A” student who grew up at the bowling alley, uses his smarts and love of math to figure out the best way to improve his game.

“The only reason I am allowed to bowl is because my grades are so high. My mom is so proud of me that she lets me go bowling,” English said.

“In school, he is smart,” his mom, Natasha said. “Math is his favorite subject, so I tend to think that as they are studying geometry, he breaks it down. He knows that if he bends at this angle, or throws throw the ball so far to get this degree of turn, he can figure it out.”

English has figured it out. He says he has graduated to curving the ball, versus bowling a straight ball, and he can beat most adults. His goal is to best his dad’s high score of 255. He can currently bowl a 248, which puts his high score just seven points behind his dad, Charlie Sr.

“I hope he doesn’t catch me, but at the same time, I hope he does. When that day comes, I will be happy for him,” Charlie English Sr. said.

“My only goal is to beat his high score. That is my only goal, and to win the Junior gold, but I want to beat him,” Charlie Junior said.

English has the determination to pick himself up, even when the pins don’t fall his way. He appreciates the opportunity to compete in the national tournament this summer.

“I would like to thank my parents for letting me bowl and letting me get good at it and making me enter this tournament,” English said.

Good luck this summer, Charlie!