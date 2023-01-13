MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, taking a leap to make a career change. A Mobile woman has opened up a new store in the Spring Hill area. It’s called Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. It’s located on Old Shell Road.

Candi Herbert was a physical therapist for 25 years and decided she wanted to make a change. She visited a Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. store in Oxford Mississippi and knew she wanted to open one in Mobile.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I have always been health conscious about what goes in my body, on my body, and what my kids are eating and are a part of,” Herbert said.

Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. has over 70 kinds of soap, sugar scrubs, laundry soap, shower steamers, bath bombs, lotions, and more. All the products are made in-house, meaning there is always mixing and pouring going on. The laundry soap is even ground in-house. All the products are plant-based and natural. There are no harsh chemicals.

Shopper, Amber Holston, loves the products and uses them on herself and her kids.

“I like that all the products are made here in Mobile, and all the products are chemical free. I don’t have to worry about something bothering their skin,” Holston said.

Herbert says her store has been open for a month, and she is already feeling the support from the community. She loves seeing families walking by on Old Shell Road and stopping in to paint a bath bomb. Groups of teens have stopped in to smell her products. She has even hosted birthday parties where children make bath bombs.

She says she’s glad she decided to make a career change.

“Being in the medical field for 25 years and jumping into the business field, it was scary. It was a scary step. I felt like Indiana Jones when he was standing there with his hat at his heart ready to take that leap,” Herbert said. “In physical therapy, my job was to help people learn about their bodies, and I still feel like I am doing that in this field too. Our skin is our biggest organ, and we need to protect it.”

Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. is located at 4504 Old Shell Rd Suite C. The store is hosting its grand opening tomorrow, January 14th.