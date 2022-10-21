MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a Mobile bakery has rebounded from COVID, better than before. While many businesses went through uncertain times during the pandemic, this business in West Mobile learned some important lessons.

Customers lined up during Covid.

Simply Sweet is located on Cottage Hill Road and is owned by Danielle Behr. Behr says COVID could have been the death of her bakery, but instead, she improvised and has come out better. During the pandemic, customers were not allowed inside. Behr decided to create theme days and would bake a huge variety of desserts. Examples include, “May the 4th be with you,” Easter, Cinco deMayo, 4th of July, and, of course, Halloween. Her creative creations had people lining up to see what she would bake next.

“They would bring their kids, load them in the car, and pull up at the door. Our workers would go masked and gloved and bring to their windows and it was a little happy in the chaos,” Behr said. “We needed happy. We needed something to be happy about. There was a lot to celebrate even when things were going on around us.”

Simply Sweet’s theme days have stuck. She said they don’t just make a few flavors of cupcakes. They make twelve flavors, not to mention cookies, cake balls, and bars. They are also known for their over-the-top cakes.

“When we changed things, we kept it that way, and it’s new and exciting. It’s not the same treat every day,” Behr added.

Customers like Bevin Normandin love coming to see the sweet surprises.

“You see how intentional they are about planning for customers, and that resonates with parents and families,” Normandin said.

Simply Sweet Shoppe is located at 6207 Cottage Hill Road b, Mobile, AL 36609.