MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, hundreds of Gulf Coast families depend on a local food pantry for weekly groceries. Love All Food Pantry at Central Presbyterian on Dauphin Street feeds over 700 families per week. Some come to their drive-up pantry food giveaway on Tuesdays. Others receive food that is delivered to them.

Every week the pantry works hard with the help of dozens of volunteers to help those in need. Connie Guggenbiller is in charge of the pantry.

“We are trying to take the stigma off of ‘Don’t be too proud to ask.’ We don’t judge you. If you need food, we want to help you,” Guggenbiller said.

Aaron Johnson helps out. He knows what it’s like to be in need.

“I was homeless for a while and needed some food. It’s the right thing to do. I got help from them, and now I give back,” Johnson said.

Friday, Nov. 11, the public is invited to a big fundraiser called Art Soup. All year long local artists make handmade bowls out of clay. The event is held during Art Walk, and each patron can eat soup, socialize, and listen to live music. The hope is to raise $50,000 for Love All Pantry.

“A lot of people love the idea of getting a bowl handpainted by someone, eating soup, getting something to drink, and having a party on street,” Gugenbiller said, “Art Soup is a big booster for us to be able to do more,”

Art Soup takes place Friday, November 11th from 6 to 9 p.m. on Joachim Street in downtown Mobile. If you would like to purchase a ticket, click here.