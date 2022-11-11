MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a non-profit is helping teenage girls in our area gain confidence and make friends. It’s called Flourish. Their mission statement is to “equip & empower teen girls to excel & flourish in all aspects of life.”

Natalie Wynn started Flourish two years ago in the height of Covid. She said they have provided services to 40 young women so far. They offer life coaching, counseling, and career advice. She said they want to make sure the girls are prepared for life after high school.

“I wanted to have an environment where girls know they are safe here, and they have someone to talk to. They may not have parental support or their parents work full time, and need extra support after school,” Wynn said.

The girls participate in positive activities after school like tutoring, yoga, and candlemaking. They have made 3,000 candles so far. They sell them to local businesses. Profits go back into Flourish, and the girls receive a stipend for their work.

“A lot of the girls in the program don’t have cars so they aren’t able to get to a job. This gives them money and teaches them skills,” Wynn said.

Flourish offers life skills classes as well as counseling on both sides of the bay. Program Coordinator Sierra Daughtery said she has noticed big changes in the girls.

“At the beginning, they had a hard time talking with the girls and us. Then, they go in the back and do crafts, and make bracelets. They start to form friendships and are texting each other,” Daughtery said. “I love working with them every week and seeing how they improve after being here.”

Flourish has an office on Highway 181 in Daphne. They also offer classes in downtown Mobile.

To learn more about Flourish, click here.