MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a local baker says an unfortunate accident actually turned into a blessing for her. She opened her own business just to make money to pay her medical bills.

Rebecca Wattier started her cottage bakery out of her home a few years ago, but “Bread By Beck” has taken off, especially when it comes to king cakes. Wattier is hoping to bake one thousand cakes this Mardi Gras season.

Wattier says she is baking non-stop at all times of the day to reach that 1000 cake goal. She has experience in the kitchen, but a few years ago, complications from a broken leg kept her from returning to her job at a local bakery.

“It was a 4-5 year stretch of surgery and physical therapy. In the meantime, I was trying to figure out how to make money and pay medical debt that was adding up,” Wattier said. “I had a friend who said, ‘You should try to come up with your own king cake recipe. I bet people would buy it.’ I had baked king cakes before, and I knew that could be a popular item. So, I decided to come up with my own recipe.”

Wattier says a secret blend of spices, flavorful bread, and freshness are the keys to making her cakes so delicious.

“I try to make them really fresh. I try to estimate when people want to pick them up or when the event is, and then bake them as close to the pickup time as I can,” Wattier said.

She frosts one cake in a uniquely Mobile way, with just purple and gold sprinkles.

“The traditional king cake is purple, green, and gold. This year I have done one with just purple and gold…Mobile’s colors. It’s a nod to Mobile. It is something that sets our city apart.”

Wattiers sells her Bread by Beck king cakes on her website, breadbybeck.com, or at local stores like DoGoods Mercantile in downtown Mobile, Serda’s coffee by the slice, and Domke Market in West Mobile. You can also find her on Facebook.

Wattier hopes to have her own storefront by next Mardi Gras season.