MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a couple in Midtown Mobile has turned what was a hard time in their life, into something good. They were laid off during the pandemic and forced to change careers. Now, their idea has grown into a popular business.

Josh and Mandi Cameron own Pop’s Midtown on Airport Boulevard near the loop. Josh was laid off from his job at a non-profit. Mandi was working at a party bus company. When they hit hard times, they decided to open a fruit stand in front of their home. It soon became very popular.

“We still had bills to pay. We were trying to get creative. My family has a long history of being farmers, growing and selling produce,” said Mandi Cameron.

The fruit stand became so popular they felt like they couldn’t stop. That’s how Pop’s Midtown was born. They decided to open a market where they would sell seasonal items. They sell pumpkins in the Fall, Christmas trees and wreaths during the holidays, and they also have an adjacent Mardi Gras store.

This is the third Fall season Pop’s Midtown has been open. Their pumpkins this year are more unique than ever. They have traditional ones, warty ones, pumpkins with faces that are grown in molds, and multicolored ones. They are all grown in Pennsylvania Amish country. Pumpkins like this don’t grow well in the South.

This pumpkin was grown in a mold. It is not carved. There are only five for sale at $65 apiece.

“Our customers know us for bringing in high-quality items,” Mardi said. “We love this season because we get families dressed up in their fall best to take pictures in our photo spots. It’s a fun and a neat connection,” said Mandi Cameron.

“Whether you are from our community or passing through to stop by, we have a place to celebrate the season at Pops,” said Josh Cameron.

Pop’s Midtown is at 2103 Airport Blvd. in Mobile.