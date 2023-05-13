MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Looking forward to celebrating the moms in your life by heading to brunch or even grilling out for lunch or dinner? Here is what you need to expect for Mother’s Day Sunday!

We will start the day with some patchy fog, so be sure to take it slowly on the roadways if you plan to head to early morning services. Morning temperatures will start around 70 degrees.

If you are heading to brunch, you can plan to do some outdoor seating! Temperatures will start to get quite warm by the late morning, so you may want to move to the air conditioning. Rain chances will stay low for the first half of the day.

For the rest of the day, you can expect hot temperatures jumping into the low-90’s!

Much like the past few days, afternoon and evening pop-up showers and storms will likely develop. Just keep an umbrella and rain jacket handy!

Happy Mother’s Day from the First Alert Storm Team!